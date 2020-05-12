Virginia Creeper Trail reopening Tuesday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Creeper Trail is reopening May 12 at 5 p.m.

According to a release, facilities and services along the trail remain closed.

“The Center for Disease Control’s guidelines related to social distancing will be required for use of the trail during the COVID-19 pandemic along with other steps aimed at protecting public health,” the release stated.

The decision to reopen was made by the U.S. Forest Service, town of Abingdon and town of Damascus in consultation with the Mount Rogers Health District.

Groups should keep at least six feet between them and no groups of 10 or more are allowed.

“In addition, at this time, for protection of trail users and employees with limited personal protection equipment (PPE), all restroom facilities, visitor and welcome centers and picnic shelters will remain closed. All visitors should plan to bring their own water and hand sanitizer. Most trash receptacles will not be available so trail users should plan to “pack-in and pack-out”. Routine trail maintenance will be limited.”

You can find more information on the Virginia Creeper Trail website.