Va. State Parks announce gradual reopening of park amenities

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The Virginia State Parks have announced gradual reopening plans of park amenities after many were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, anyone visiting state parks through the summer should “anticipate changes to normal park operations.”

“Guests should check www.virginiastateparks.gov for the latest information about individual parks before they leave home,” the release said.

The Virginia State Parks detailed when different amenities would open:

Open

Trails for hiking, biking and equestrian use

Boat ramps

Picnic tables and grills (open for groups fewer than 10)

Opening for Memorial Day weekend

Restrooms

Campgrounds (except at Twin Lakes State Park, where the septic system is being repaired)

Camping cabins and yurts

Boat and bike rentals (will vary by park)

Chairlift at Natural Tunnel State Park (limited schedule)

Closed until further notice

Picnic shelters

Playgrounds

Cabins and lodges

Swimming beaches

Visitor centers

Meeting facilities

Ranger-led programs (self-guided programs are available)

Shuttle services (includes the shuttle at Natural Bridge State Park)

Closed through summer 2020

Swimming pools (includes the Splash Spray Ground at Occoneechee State Park)

Horse livery at New River Trail State Park