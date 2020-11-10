Trillium Gap Trail in the Smokies reopening fully after 2-year reconstruction

Trail Team 11

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular trail in the Smokies will reopen Tuesday morning after the completion of a two-year reconstruction project.

The Trillium Gap Trail accesses the popular Grotto Falls and the top of Mount LeConte.

The 8-mile trail had been closed Mondays through Thursdays for much-needed rehabilitation. Improvements include enhanced trail safety and stabilizing eroding sections.

A grand reopening for the trail will be held this morning with a ribbon cutting set for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss