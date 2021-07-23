Trail Team 11: UTVing Up Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Be aware – UTVing is considered an extreme sport. It is very important to never attempt this alone as a beginner alone and to go with a guide when in areas you are unfamiliar with.

If you’re a thrill-seeker looking for a new adventure, High County UTV Mountain Tours may be just the thing for you. Having recently opened, this new location on Roan Mountain offers miles of new trails for you to explore on some new Polaris Razrs.

Monie McCoury, owner of High Country UTV Mountain Tours says, “This property is insane. The views are spectacular, the trails are gnarly, and we’re just getting more and more excited every day.”

You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared before you head out the door though. Make sure you’re wearing clothes you’re comfortable with getting dirty and something that you’re able to move in easily.

“We run 365 days a year, seven days a week. We’re never closed. We’ll have customers who say ‘what if it’s raining!?’ I go, ‘You’ll get wet, maybe a little muddy,'” said McCoury. “We have 160 acres here, and we have miles and miles of trails and everything leads to the top.”

While you’re driving, make sure to keep your eyes on the road, as there are many divots that you need to pay attention to. If not, you could end up off the trail. While riders can be on the younger side, drivers have strict requirements. “Really (riders) want to be about eight years old. I do make exceptions to that rule. Drivers, without a doubt, must be 18 with a valid drivers license, and that’s hard and fast insurance rule,” says McCoury.

If you’re worried though, no need! While with High Country UTV Tours, you’re never on your own.

“This is an extreme sport and people should be a little nervous and being a little nervous will also keep you a little bit cautious,” explains McCoury. “But once they get through and get with one of our amazing guides, that if you notice, they will stop and tell you what we’re doing and what you’re about to expect and how to navigate that.”

There’s a reason you’re in a UTV, and not an ATV. “When you’re doing extreme mountain terrain you want seat belts, you want roll cage, you want structure around you in the unlikely event that you do have a rollover, something that the vehicle protects you. On an ATV, you roll over and it rolls over on top of you and so on and so forth.”

In total, there are about 20 vehicles to rent out, including a 2, 3 and 4-seater. In total, the ride lasts about an hour to an hour and 15 minutes. At the halfway point, riders will be brought to an incredible overlook spot where they can take a picture and get some water.

If you love UTVing enough to come back when you’re done, there will be even more new trails for you to explore. “Each year we’re going to cut more and more and more trails,” McCoury said. “We’re not even halfway, a third of the way done with all the trails we’re going to put in here, and right now you can ride for all day. So we just want to make sure when people come out they have different experiences all the time and it’s not just the same trails, the same trails, the same trails.”

