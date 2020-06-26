TRAIL TEAM 11: Hikes for beginners & those looking for little to no uphill

(WJHL)- Hiking helps clear the mind, exercise the body and provides relief from the real world.

Many hikes offer a variety of lengths, views, and intensity levels. However, with so many people new to hiking or those who experience knee, back, or joint pain, many of these trails aren’t feasible.

One of the most important hiking rules (next to always bring water!) is to do what is comfortable for you. You never want to be in a situation that is over your head.

So, for beginner hikers and those who want to take it a bit easier, we’ve compiled a list of some Trail Team 11’s that would be good for anyone:

Very easy, little to no uphill:

Birding and Wildlife Trail- Less than 1.5 miles

Ledbetters Gap on Bays Mountain – Less than 2 miles

Tweetsie Trail – 10 miles total (turn around at any point)

Natural Tunnel – .5 mile

Easy, little uphill

Paw Paw Creek 1+ miles (turn around at any point)

Jacob’s Nature Park – Less than 2 miles

Sill Branch Falls – 1 mile