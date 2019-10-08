Trail Notes: Tri-State Peak via Wilderness Trail

The Place: Cumberland Gap, Tenn.

The Hike: Tri-State Peak via the Wilderness Trail, Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

An old Civil War fort, Daniel Boone’s Trail and the old road from Harlan, Kentucky to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee: just three of the pieces that make up the hike to the Tri-State Peak via the Wilderness Trail at Cumberland Gap State National Historic Park.

This hike is a 1.1 mile, mostly-gentle uphill hike to the Tri-States Peak, where the borders of Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia all meet. Then it’s 1.1 miles back down to the parking area off Pinnacle View Road. It’s total elevation gain, according to maps, is about 550 feet.

I set out on this hike on a cool November day, slightly disappointed there was no snow dusting the trail. Mountains within view had a dusting, making for a pretty glimpse whenever I could see them.

A view into Kentucky from the Tri-State Peak.(B.Stack/WJHL)

While there’s plenty of cool stuff to see on this hike, the real attraction is the peak. It features a pavilion with plaques with information about which state you’re seeing.

Overall, I’d rate this hike as easy. There are a couple of steep parts but the park has thoughtfully put in some benches to take a water break. This is a shady trail, which will help keep it a bit cooler in the summer. It would also be a good fall hike to take in some of the colors.

When you’re done on the trail, be sure to check out the town of Cumberland Gap. There are historic markers, a walking trail and many small restaurants to visit.