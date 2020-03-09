Trail Notes: State parks to welcome spring with ranger-led hikes

State parks in Tennessee and Virginia are offering ranger-led hikes to welcome the spring.

Programs range from waterfall viewing to listening for birds. Most take place on March 21, with one hike scheduled for Friday, March 20.

Below are some of the events happening in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Tennessee State Parks Spring Hikes

– A Slice of the Blue Ridge (March 20): Rocky Fork State Park, Unicoi County

– Spring Hike: Park Plants: David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone

– Spring Hike at the Arboretum: Sycamore Shoals State Park, Elizabethton

Saturday hikes at Roan Mountain, Warriors’ Path and Rocky Fork are already sold out.

Virginia State Parks Events

– First Day of Spring Bird Walk: Natural Tunnel State Park, Duffield

