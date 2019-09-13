Trail Notes: Grayson Highlands

The place: Grayson County, Va.

The hike: From Massie Gap to the Appalachian Trail via the Appalachian Spur Trail

This hike is not very long – only about 1.4 miles out and back – but it is worth the views.

Grayson Highlands State Park is probably one of the most talked-about for the region, thanks to its wild ponies. These ponies live in the highlands, eating away at vegetation that would otherwise grow in on the balds.

Word of warning: do not try to feed or pet the ponies. First, they’re there to work. Second, they’re wild. They could bite or kick at you.

While many flock to GHSP for the ponies, what’s not to miss are the views. The Spur Trail is the perfect place for that.

The trail isn’t terribly difficult, just a bit rocky in spots. It is uphill to the Appalachian Trail. If you plan to spend any time where it meets the A.T., or plan hike along the A.T., I recommend taking sunscreen and a windbreaker. The sun and the wind can be brutal along the open areas of the trail.

GHSP has a myriad of other trails to check out. You can find more here.