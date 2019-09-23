LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

Trail Notes: Blackstack Cliffs

Trail Team 11

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Place: Little Bald Mountain, up Viking Mountain Road in Greene County.

The Hike: Appalachian Spur trail to the A.T., then another spur trail to the cliff.

This was a fun little hike that I had wanted to do for a while. I had seen the pictures from Blackstack Cliff and it was immediate I must go there, forget my fear of heights. (Yes, I realize this is a terrible fear to have as a hiker.)

This hike is deceptively easy to start. After parking at Jones Meadow, you’ll take the blue-blazed spur trail from the parking lot into the woods. After about 0.2 miles, you reach a small clearing with multiple trails. I can’t stress this enough – walk straight through.

You continue following the blue blazes until you spot white blazes – the Appalachian Trail. You’ll head left (northbound). Keep an eye out to your left as you go. About a quarter-mile from where you turned onto the A.T., you’ll see a small brown sign nailed high-ish on a tree to designate the path to the cliffs.

You will feel like you’re bushwhacking through Amazonian jungles but in reality, it’s just dense rhododendron. If you are interested in fungi, I spotted several different types of mushrooms. Don’t ask me what kind – the only ones I can identify are the horse-hoof looking ones on trees.

If you look up this hike online, you may see something about going down some large “stairs.” “Stairs” is a gross overstatement. What you really do is clamor down a boulder with some vaguely step-like niches on the side of it. No stair rails, but that’s where the rhododendrons come in handy.

From the boulder, it’s just a few more steps to the cliff.

What. A. View. It is literally breathtaking. I’ll let my photos say the rest.

  • A view of Greene County from the cliffs. (B.Stack/WJHL)
  • Getting a bit out of my comfort zone. (B.Stack/WJHL)
  • Another view of the vast expanse from the cliff. (B.Stack/WJHL)
  • A view of Jones Meadow (parking) and Camp Creek Bald (fire tower) from Blackstack Cliff. (B.Stack/WJHL)
  • Some beebalm along the trail. (B.Stack/WJHL)
  • A view down the A.T. (B.Stack/WJHL)

Quick tips: bring water. Bring snacks. Sit on the cliffs for a bit and just meditate on the meaning of life and the stunning area that is around us. But don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re going to sit on the edge. I guarantee you will get sunburnt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss