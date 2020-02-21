Trail Notes: Best hikes to take after snowfall

(WJHL)- When a few beautiful days follow a day of snow, there are a couple of hikes that offer unmatchable views.

Some of the best are up to waterfalls, this is because snowfall makes those waterfalls extremely active, so there is much more to see. However, before you hit the trails, make sure to wear proper footing that has a good grip; waterfalls create a lot of ice around the base during the winter, making it extremely slippery.

Also, dress in layers. While it may be cold when you start the hike, it warms up once you get moving.

Below are the links to some hikes that Trail Team 11’s Sydney Kessler recommends you try:

