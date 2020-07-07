Trail Notes: Adventure at the Breaks

When I had booked a campsite at Breaks Interstate Park, I had lots of hiking plans. But then there was Saharan dust and rain. Regardless, this didn’t stop me from enjoying the Breaks.

Again, I had big hiking plans for the weekend.

Me: I’m going to explore the Geological Trail and The Notches Ridge on one day and hike from the campground to Grassy Overlook on Sunday! This is going to be fun!

Saharan dust: HAHAHA! No!

It was hazy. The air was gritty. Oh, and don’t get me started on the humidity! So I decided to do something I hadn’t done the last few times camping – just sit back and relax.

To be fair, I did putter about a small bit of the Geological Trail, located right near the Stateline Overlook. As the name on the tin says, the trail has a focus on the geology of the Breaks. Make sure to pick up the booklet for the self-guided tour. You can get it at the Visitor Center or on the Breaks website.

A view of the Breaks from the Geological Trail. (B.Stack/WJHL)

A Rhododendron plant in bloom. (B.Stack/WJHL)

Speaking of the Stateline Overlook, you can’t miss it. This gives you one of the most complete views of the Breaks. You can see the Pound Fork River, the highway to Elkhorn City, Kentucky and the railroad. The overlook is good sized and is an easy walk from the parking lot.

The haze is the Saharan Dust. (B.Stack/WJHL)

A large bird glides on an air current over the Breaks.(B.Stack/WJHL)

After stopping off at many park overlooks and checking out various nooks and crannies of the park, I headed back to the campground.

The campground is divided off into four sections, A through D. I stayed in campground B, which is a combination of tent and RV sites.

I had picked B because the trail to Grassy Overlook started at the back of it. The site I reserved was just a couple down from the trailhead.

This is probably one of my favorite campgrounds. Friendly people, a camp store which stayed open late (until 10 p.m.!) and there were plenty of trees to hang my hammock from. I was actually able to relax in the hammock for a couple hours, reading a book by a seasonal ranger at Glacier National Park.

Yes, I am outdoors obsessed.

If camping isn’t your thing, The Breaks has more to offer. When there’s not COVID to contend with, there’s ziplining, horseback riding and canoeing. In addition to the campground, there’s cabins, a motel and the lodge.

Also check out the visitors center and the gift shop for the park. Plus, the views from the multitude of overlooks can’t be beat! You’re also not limited to the park. There’s plenty more to check out, like ATV trails in Haysi or the birding trails in Buchanan County.