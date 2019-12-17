Trail Notes: A.T. at Elk Garden

The Place: Troutdale, Va.

The Hike: Appalachian Trail at Elk Garden

When hikers talk about almost getting blown off the mountain around here, chances are they’re on the Roan Balds, Beauty Spot, Grayson Highlands State Park or where this hike took me: A.T. at Elk Garden.

The A.T. at Elk Garden is part of the Grayson Highlands, but it’s on National Forest land.

The trailhead is on Whitetop Road, the “short cut” between the towns of Chilhowie and Whitetop. It is also between the peaks of Whitetop and Mount Rogers.

My early March hike started with a stop at the signboard posted in the parking lot. It handily had a thermometer attached to the side. The thermometer showed it was only a few degrees below freezing. Not bad. It was the wind I’d have to worry about.

I elected to head toward Mount Rogers on this particular hike. The trail starts with an uphill climb before dropping back down and into the woods. The open space allows for views of far-off peaks and, if you’re lucky, the sight of the wild ponies roaming.

However, the open space coincides with a gap between mountains, allowing for gusts to whistle through. I eventually took my hat off for fear that it would get blown away, and pulled my wonderful infinity scarf closer to my ears.

A balmy 26 degrees. (B.Stack/WJHL)

White blazes mark the trail across this open space.(B.Stack/WJHL)

In spots, only the white blazes show where the trail is.(B.Stack/WJHL)

(B.Stack/WJHL)

(B.Stack/WJHL)

(B.Stack/WJHL)

Headed into the woods toward Mt. Rogers.(B.Stack/WJHL)

Uphill, then straight downhill. At this point you head into the woods. Unless the snow is thick, you’ll see moss covered rocks along the tree line. It’s the boundary to a magical place.

In the woods, the trail slowly begins to wind upward as you climb Mount Rogers. The trail here is has both roots and rocks to watch out for, but also keep an eye out for some uniquely shaped trees. For example, one I spotted had large roots protruding to the side, forming an alcove reminiscent to a bathtub.

Continuing up the trail, you’ll eventually see the blue blazed side trail up to the peak of Mount Rogers. I did not make it that far, unfortunately. The cold wind had me turning tail about a mile up the trail. However, it’s one I’ll be coming back to.

Overall, it’s a gorgeous and solitary hike for early spring with a chance of wild pony sightings. Be sure to always pack layers and rain gear because the weather is quickly changing in the highlands.