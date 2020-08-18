Trail Notes: A climb in the Craggy Gardens

The Place: Blue Ridge Parkway, N.C.

The Hike: Craggy Gardens Trail to the Gazebo Overlook

Humidity will kick your butt every time. It’s something I learned in Louisiana, still applied when I lived in the Rio Grande Valley and remains true on top of a mountain. Adding in an early morning to catch the sunrise from the Blue Ridge Parkway doesn’t help matters.

It’s the humidity that had me cutting short a planned climb up to the nearby visitor center.

The Craggy Gardens Trail is a (normally) easy out-and-back of 1.9 miles. I decided to tackle the trail from the picnic area and trailhead at Bearpen Knob, south on the BRP from the visitor center.

I hadn’t been hiking in forever between the weather and the pandemic, so as soon as I started up the incline, I changed my goal, setting my sights on the Gazebo Overlook.

(B.Stack/WJHL)

The Blue Ridge Parkway has done a great job with its trails. It was graveled without patches missing. It was obviously a trail, rather than the deer path that some parks call a trail.

I have seen more woodland mice (or whatever they’re technically called) this year than any. That includes on this hike; two scampered across the trail at one point. I spotted the back half of another wiggling into a tree hidey-hole I couldn’t even tell was there.

I did almost miss the side trail over to the pavilion. It was a delightful little spot with benches and a view.

On the way back to my car, I detoured down another trail in the picnic area. The Mountains to Sea Trail, the long trail of North Carolina, runs around one edge of the parking lot. If you want to add a bit of mileage to your saunter, follow it about 0.1 miles to another side trial – which spits you back out at the parking lot.

FYI – Due to COVID-19, the Parkway has closed many of its bathroom facilities and visitor centers. That holds true for the Craggy Gardens/Pinnacle Gap Visitor Center and bathrooms at the Bearpen Knob picnic area. Port-a-potties are provided.