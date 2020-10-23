Trail Forecast: October 24 & 25, 2020

Clouds and scattered showers are likely Saturday as you go out and check out the fall foliage. It may be the last weekend to see the leaves in the mountains before they blow off the trees.

The best chance of rain away from the mountains will come in the morning and early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible.

The gloomy weather will keep temperatures a good 10 to 12 degrees cooler Saturday. Drizzle or light showers around the rest of the day as the heaviest rain pushes in the mountains later in the afternoon and evening.

Clouds and a little sun Sunday with a slight chance of rain should warm most of us up into the 70s in the lower elevations. Overall, Sunday is the pick of the weekend for prolonged outdoor activities.