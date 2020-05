(WJHL) - The National Forest Service has announced it is reopening many trailheads and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail on May 22.

According to a release, trailheads for the A.T. will reopen in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in Georgia, Nantahala and Pisgah Forests in North Carolina, Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia.