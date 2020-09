Labor Day and Carvers Gap just seems to not be in the cards for me. The plan was to hike up to Round Bald and camp overnight. With it being cooler and less humid, you couldn't hardly find parking up there. Also, just the number of people made me itchy to view.

After trying the National Park Service's first come, first serve campground at Linville Falls, I backtracked into Carter County. My intention was to hope and pray that the Dennis Cove Recreation Area campground had a site still available. (National Forest Service also did the first come thing for Labor Day.) However, I ended up just down the road from there.