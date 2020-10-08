Trail Forecast: October 10 & 11, 2020

Get ready for lots of clouds and occasional showers this weekend. It won’t be a washout, especially Saturday. In fact, there will likely be several dry hours.

The moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Delta will reach us Saturday night or Sunday giving us the potential for steady showers at times.

Flooding is not a concern as the bulk of the rain will stay well to our west.

Upper level winds will be strong this weekend and that could lead to some very gusty winds in some of the higher elevations Saturday night and Sunday. 30 to 45 mph winds can’t be ruled out. Hopefully that doesn’t bring down too many leaves.