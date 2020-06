ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hidden in the middle of a bear sanctuary, a small, but beautiful waterfall is catching hiker's attention, but only if they are able to find it. All the way down Clarks Creek Road, past the Sill Branch Falls trailhead, hikers will find the Long Arm Branch Trail.

This is what you would describe as a there-and-back trail, that runs about 4.2 miles. However, to get to the waterfall hikers will travel less than 1.5 miles round trip, but that spur trail is easy to miss. To find the trail to the waterfall, hikers will need to cross the waterfall, then look for the spur trail to the left.