Rain chances may start to increase Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. In general, rain chances are at 30 to 40%.

Overall, it looks more unsettled Sunday as more moisture arrives. Both days could be on the breezy side with westerly winds.

Be on the lookout for hazy skies as some Saharan dust tries to move into the region. That could give some picturesque sunrises and sunsets unless too many clouds move into the area.