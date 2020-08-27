Trail Forecast: Aug. 29 & 30, 2020

The remnants of Laura will track close to our region giving us the potential for some very heavy rain Saturday, especially in the morning.

A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Winds will be breezy out of the west with some gusts approaching 30 mph. In the afternoon, winds will start to shift as the remnants of Laura pull away.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers into the early evening of Saturday. Again, the heaviest downpours look to come during the first part of the day.

Sunday looks drier and less humid with maybe a stray shower at best. It’ll be the pick of the weekend for time spent on the trails.