DAMASCUS, VA. (WJHL) — Along the 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail, hikers will encounter many different things. If they’re beginning their hike in the South around the month of March, then towards the middle of May those hikers will run into one very specific place: the town of Damascus.

To celebrate the large influx of hikers, the town holds a weekend dedicated to those hikers called their “Trail Days.” For 2022, that weekend will be held from May 13-15.

“This is probably going to be the biggest Trail Days event ever,” said Mayor Katie Lamb.

Lamb adds that in the town of only 800, the Trail Days weekend is expected to attract up to 25,000 people.

Bursting with live music, vendors and food trucks of all varieties, this event will actually be taking place on a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

“So the Appalachian Trail actually goes through the middle of our downtown, so when you’re downtown you’re on the trail,” said Adam Woodson, the owner of the Damascus Brewery.

If you plan to attend the festivities on Saturday morning, make sure to bring a water gun and be prepared to get wet.

“There will be thousands of hikers, they’re going to be coming down Main Street, and that will be another event that people will love to witness and experience because it’s amazing,” says Mayor Lamb. “It’s also a water fight between the hikers in parade and the onlookers. So bring your super soaker and soak them down!”

Not too far from that hiker parade, attendees can find fun at the Damascus Town Park where there will be, “tent after tent of vendors and specialty booths and things for the hikers,” according to Lamb.

“They have a yearbook, an annual yearbook that comes out with some of the hikers, and they’ll be here,” Lamb said. “We have all kinds of really great, fun people. There’s going to be giveaways, a lot of the vendors will be giving away certain items, camping equipment, hiking equipment, and you’re going to see this place packed with hikers and event attendees.”

Trail Days Schedule:

Outside of the Main Street region, there will be fun at the New Laurel Creek Park and Damascus Trail Center. Other local businesses are also getting in on the action, including The Damascus Brewery.

“Bands Friday and all day Saturday,” Woodson said. “The band on Saturday is called Joey’s Band, and they’ll be doing late 2000’s punk rock kind of covers and stuff like that. So great stuff, Avril Lavigne, Blink 182. Just whatever to get you in that party mood. In addition to that, we’re also having our glow party, which will be blacklight and glow sticks to really make it a party vibe in here.”

So whether you’re a hiker, a lover of the great outdoors, or even simply a fan of good company and live music, Damascus will be the place to be for Trail Days 2022.