The Channels to reopen June 10 with limited parking

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Channels Natural Area Preserve will reopen June 10 with limited parking.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the parking lot off Virginia Highway 80 will be limited to 10 vehicles at one time. Visitors are asked to come back later if the lot is full when they arrive.

Parking will not be allowed along Highway 80.

According to the release, visitors should keep space between groups, alter routes when seeing other visitors and limit groups to four people.

The DCR closed The Channels in early April due to large numbers of visitors and concerns social distancing guidelines weren’t being followed.