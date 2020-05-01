Tennessee State Parks reopening visitor centers, other facilities May 1

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – The Tennessee State Parks have announced they will reopen many facilities on Friday.

The facilities opening include selected visitor centers, park offices and restrooms.

The facilities remained closed when most Tennessee State Parks reopened on April 24. They were closed in March due to COVID-19.

Playgrounds and other areas may also reopen at parks.

The parks announced that reservations for cabins and campsites will be honored for those arriving May 1 through May 14. However, group camping and lodges will remain closed until later in May.

“Tennessee State Parks will allow new reservations for cabins and campsites with arrival dates of May 15 or later.”

They encourage reserving campsites online.

Cabins and campgrounds could close again as the situation changes.

