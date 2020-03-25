Tennessee state parks open for day use only until April 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee state parks will only be open in the day, closing several state-owned facilities for at least two weeks.

In accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s latest executive order, state parks will be operating from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning on Thursday through April 10.

During this time, all public gathering spaces including visitor centers, shelters and playgrounds at state parks will close. Additionally, cabins, lodges and campgrounds will close and future reservations at these facilities between now and April 9 will be canceled without fees.

The order also closes camps catering to large groups in addition to golf courses and clubhouses in state parks. Park events hosting 10 or more people are postponed or canceled. All park-hosted events have been canceled through April 15, and restaurants, cafes and bars within state parks will remain closed until at least April 10.

“Our state parks are part of the fabric of Tennessee communities and have been an important place of renewal during this crisis,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in a press release.

“The measures announced today will continue to provide healthy outdoor spaces for Tennesseans while providing more protection for our neighbors and our staff. We can do our part to flatten the curve of COVID-19 while continuing to provide open spaces when our neighbors need it most.”

Tennessee State Parks will continue assessing the implications of COVID-19 and will alert the public of reopening dates for state park facilities and overnight accommodations.

