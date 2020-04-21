Tenn. State Parks: Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park to remain closed after April 24

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Northeast Tennessee state park will remain closed after others open on April 24th.

According to the Tennessee State Parks website, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park will remain closed.

Rocky Fork is known for its access to backwoods areas and tends to draw crowds of people from Tennessee, North Carolina and beyond.

Most parks will open on April 24, but certain parks will remain temporarily closed: @BurgessFalls, Cummins Falls State Park, Rocky Fork State Park and Seven Islands State Birding Park. This list is subject to change. Please visit our alerts & closures page before visiting a park. — TN State Parks (@TennStateParks) April 21, 2020

Other parks remaining closed are Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls and Seven Island State Birding Park.

According to the Tennessee State Parks, all other state parks – including Warriors’ Path, Roan Mountain, Sycamore Shoals, and David Crockett Birthplace in Northeast Tennessee – will reopen for day use between 7 a.m. and sunset starting April 24.

“The public will have access to most trails, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses and other outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Park facilities, campgrounds and cabins will remain closed.

The state park website also indicated that additional parks or areas of parks could close when capacity is reached.

