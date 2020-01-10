Sydney on the Trails: Sill Branch Falls

Erwin, Tenn. (WJHL) – If your New Years’ resolution is to get healthier, we’re beginning 2020 with an easy hike to kick off a great year. This week we hiked up to Sill Creek Falls in the Cherokee National Forest, which was only a 1-mile round trip.

Finding the hike can be a little difficult. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service, to get there from, “Greeneville, take TN Hwy 107 east for approximately 15 miles. Turn right onto Clark Creek (NFSR #25). Drive approximately 3 miles and the trailhead will be on left.” Also, be aware that, while on the trail, you will eventually be faced with a fork in the row. To take continue on the treck to Sill Branch Falls, you will want to take the left trail.

The hike up to Sill Branch is one that is great for beginners. Only .5 mile each way, this hike is partially uphill, with one shallow creek crossing. For most of the hike, you travel alongside the creek, so there are great views through the majority of the hike.

One thing to be aware of before you travel, this hike is in the middle of a bear sanctuary. So experts say you’re very likely to see a bear while on your hike. With this in mind, it is important to bring the correct gear, like bear spray or a whistle.

