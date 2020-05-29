Sydney on the Trails: Long Arm Branch Trail

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hidden in the middle of a bear sanctuary, a small, but beautiful waterfall is catching hiker’s attention, but only if they are able to find it. All the way down Clarks Creek Road, past the Sill Branch Falls trailhead, hikers will find the Long Arm Branch Trail.

This is what you would describe as a there-and-back trail, that runs about 4.2 miles. However, to get to the waterfall hikers will travel less than 1.5 miles round trip, but that spur trail is easy to miss. To find the trail to the waterfall, hikers will need to cross the waterfall, then look for the spur trail to the left.

Do not go straight if you want to see the waterfall, you must go left down the spur trail. But before you cross the creek it’s important to make sure it is safe to do so.

Another important note of this trail is the fact that it is in the middle of a bear sanctuary. Leslie Morgan says this means that, because bears cannot be hunted in this region making the bear population high, camping and picnicking is not allowed. Hear more of her bear tips, inducing what to do if you’re faced with an aggressive bear, in the video below.

No matter how short or how easy the hike is though, hikers always need to be prepared with a fully stocked pack. This always includes multiple bottles of water, a trail map, an extra layer of clothing and/or blanket, and a first-aid kit.

