Sydney on the Trails: Finding Devil’s Bathtub

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – It was the trail that helped kicked off the whole Central Appalachian hiking scene and has gained increasing popularity because of social media.

The Devil’s Bathtub was originally meant to be a trail for more experienced hikers. However, it has turned into one of the most popular trails for hikers with varying degrees of experience. While anyone and everyone is welcome to hit the trail, officials want to warn that this is not an easy hike, and is one many get lost on.

Trail Team 11 picked this trail to show hikers how easy it can be to get lost, and which direction you should take if you want to reach the tub.

What can make this such a confusing hike is the multiple times one is forced to cross the creek in order to get to the trail on the other side.

As Ricky Barton, the owner of OAC Outdoor Adventure Center explains, it’s important to take a map, or a picture of the map, with you as you hike. The app ‘All Trails’ also contains a very detailed account of which path to take, and what to look out for. However, more than anything, Barton says, “focus on the blazes because a lot of people get turned around here.”

One thing to note about the blazes though, two separate groups blazed the trail. One painted yellow stripes, another attached yellow diamonds; both are accurate, however, having two different types makes the blazing confusing and sometimes difficult to follow.

According to Barton, if you get to a spot where you don’t know where to go, stop and look around. Another blaze should pop up in the direction of where you need to go. Never follow a path that’s not blazed.

Also, be cautious of blazes that appear to be doubled; usually this is a sign that means there’s a sharp turn ahead. However, sometimes there are spots where there is a painted blaze and a diamond attached blaze, this does not mean a sharp turn, instead, it means to go straight. Only follow double blazes for sharp turns that look alike, for example, two painted stripes or two diamonds.

This hike is not for the faint of heart. With multiple creek crossings, slippery slopes and narrow passageways, the hike to Devil’s Bathtub can prove treacherous for some. That’s why it’s important to be prepared before you go. Hikers are going to want to bring their best anti-slip, waterproof boots. It’s very important to be prepared for creek crossings and slippery rocks. So, if you’re not a fan of wet socks, that maybe something you want to bring! Also, Devil’s Bathtub is a popular swimming spot in the summer, so if you’re heading there to take a dip, don’t forget a towel and a suit.

Watch the full story above for a more detailed look at how to get to the tub.

