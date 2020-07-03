Sydney on the Trails: ETSU trail system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It could be considered a hidden gem in Johnson City!

Full of massive trees, uphill climbs, and mountain bike spur trails, the ETSU trail system offers something for everyone.

Off of Parking Lot 13 on the East Tennessee State University campus, hikers and bikers alike can find one of the more common trails on the campus. It’s the blue trail, or more commonly known as the Perrier Trail.

Only about 1-1.5 miles, this hike or bike ride offers some unique views and some educational materials.

The reason why this trail is here is actually partially because of an Old Growth Forest.

Click the video below to hear more from Kathleen Moore, the Director of Sustainability at ETSU.

Another unique aspect of the this trail on ETSU’s campus is that it is also a mountain bike trail with jumps, spur trails, and even some intense downhill slopes for bikers to accomplish.

However, this isn’t the only trail that offers something for mountain bikers. David Mueller, the assistant director for outdoor adventure, explains in the video below where else you can find some biking trails, and who takes care of them.

While this trail may be one of the trails on ETSU’s campus, it is still important to be prepared and know where you’re going before you head out.