Sydney on the Trails: Birding and Wildlife trail at Natural Tunnel

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — When many people think of Natural Tunnel State Park, they think about hiking down to the tunnel itself. While this is undoubtedly the most popular attraction at the park, there are other hikes that deserve a mention. One being the ‘Birding and Wildlife Trail’ which takes hikers on a short hike to a gazebo, with a beautiful overlook. However, because it is a relatively unknown hike, it can be difficult to find. Rachel Blevin, the Senior Ranger at the park explains how you can find it:

During the spring, visitors will want to bring their binoculars on this hike because, as one could guess by its’ name, there is a lot of wildlife on this trail, especially birds! To help hikers know what they’re looking at and where there are, the state park has provided multiple informational markers along the trail.

This is a relatively short hike, around a mile to a mile-and-a-half round trip, depending on which trails you take. Combined with the gazebo at the end of this hike, this trail would be great for families to visit, bring a picnic, and maybe even toss a ball around at the end.

