Sydney on the Trails: Bays Mountain State Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain, known for it’s scenic lake, beautiful hiking trails and famous fire tower, also has a lot more to offer visitors.

This week for our Trail Team 11, we explored the other amenities Bays Mountain Park has.

It costs $5 to enter the park, and various other fee’s are associated with certain activities like barge rides and the Planetarium. However, it is important to note that many actives are currently suspended amid COVID-19 precautions. Visit the link below for more details:

One activity that has not been suspended, but has been altered, are rides on the Osprey Barge!

This barge ride lasts about 45 minutes, and costs $5 to catch a ride. However be aware, under new guidelines the barge is only sitting 9 people, so if you want a ride make sure to get your ticket early.

Megan Krager, the Senior Naturalist at Bays Mountain Park explains more about what you can expect to see while out and about on the barge.

Another popular part of the park, other than the fire tower, has to be the animals the park has available for visitors to learn about. The most well known undoubtedly being the 8 grey wolves, which were forced out of our region years ago.

The park is also home to a red fox, deer, ravens, and many more. Megan explains more about what you need to know about the animals before you visit:

And finally, if you have a mountain bike, there are plenty of trails made for you to explore. It is recommended though that before you hop on, you get your bike checked with Bays Mountain Park staff to make sure it is okay for the trails.

Of course, with COVID-19 precautions, things are changing daily. So if you have any questions on what is open or what hours have changed, simply call the park and ask.

You can call the park at (423) 229-9447.

