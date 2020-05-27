Pinnacle Road, restrooms to reopen at Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

MIDDLESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cumberland Gap National Historic Park is reopening Pinnacle Road, restrooms and most picnic shelters after closures due to COVID-19.

According to a National Park Service release, those areas will open Friday, May 29.

The Pinnacle Road leads to the Pinnacle Overlook viewing platform, enabling visitors to see the Cumberland Gap and for miles over Virginia and Tennessee.

“As the overlook is the most visited area in the park, visitors must strictly follow social distancing guidelines,” emphasized Park Superintendent Charles Sellars.

All picnic shelters, except for one site at the Wilderness Road Campground, will be available for groups of 10 or fewer.

According to the release, that will change on June 29, when, in accordance with Kentucky guidelines, group size can increase to up to 50.

Picnic shelter reservations can be made by calling the park at 606-248-2817 from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The NPS said that the Wilderness Road Campground and visitor center remain temporarily closed. Tours of Hensley Settlement and Gap Cave continue to be suspended.