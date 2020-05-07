North Carolina State Parks to reopen May 9

(WJHL) – The North Carolina State Parks announced that parks across the state will reopen on Saturday, May 9.

The announcement was posted on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

NCSP rangers ask visitors to remain six feet apart, warn other trail users of your presence and to wear a mask or other face covering.

Area parks such as Grandfather Mountain State Park and Elk Knob State Park will have trails and restrooms open.

The state park website notes that while Grandfather Mountain State Park is open, “the private attraction is still closed.” The private attraction includes the famous Mile-High Swinging Bridge.

N.C. State Parks will reopen in three phases. According to their website, Phase 1 includes reopening most trails and restrooms.

“Visitor centers, exhibits, meeting rooms, community buildings, picnic shelters, and retail areas will remain closed to enable staff to focus on cleaning restrooms and implementing social distancing on trails and other open areas.”

Campgrounds will also remain closed. However, NCSP posted that those are expected to reopen May 22, as part of Phase 2.

Phase 2 includes opening of cabins from Friday through Sunday and allowing picnic shelters to reopen. It will also allow the opening of beaches in state parks.

Phase 3 is the complete reopening of the parks. A date for Phase 3 has not yet been set.

You can find more about which trails, parks and forests are open by visiting the Trail Team 11 page.

