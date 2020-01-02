National Park Service announces free admission dates

(WJHL) – The National Park Service has announced five dates on which sites charging entrance fees will offer free admission.

Those parks include Shenandoah, Mammoth Cave and Congaree National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is fee-free year-round.

The free admission will be available for everyone.

They are:

– January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

– April 18: First day of National Park Week

– August 25: National Park Service Birthday

– September 26: National Public Lands Day

– November 11: Veterans Day

According to the National Park Service website, the fee waiver does not include “amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”