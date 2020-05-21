National Forest Service reopening some Appalachian Trail access points May 22

(WJHL) – The National Forest Service has announced it is reopening many trailheads and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail on May 22.

According to a release, trailheads for the A.T. will reopen in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in Georgia, Nantahala and Pisgah Forests in North Carolina, Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia.

The reopening affects popular trailheads such as Mount Rogers Recreation Area near Damascus, Va., Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain, the Laural Falls area in Hampton, Tenn. and Jones Meadows in Greene County, Tenn.

Virginia’s Triple Crown, including the Dragon’s Tooth trailhead, will remain closed.

Bathroom facilities may not be available and shelters will remain closed.

This does not affect operations of the A.T. in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. According to a post on the park’s Twitter account, A.T. thru-hiker permits are not being issued.

On Tuesday 05/19 Clingmans Dome Road was opened as a part of our phased reopening. The following roads and areas will be opened on Saturday 05/23. When you’re planning your trip, have several options in mind so that you can switch plans if an area is congested. Enjoy & stay safe! pic.twitter.com/9CppFwh5f0 — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) May 20, 2020

According to the NFS, visitors are recommended to follow recommended CDC precautions concerning COVID-19.

