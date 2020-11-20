Family-Friendly Hiking Destinations

If you’re looking to spend some family time outdoors, here are a few hikes our Trail Team 11 has done that are good for all ages:

If you’re in Johnson City, many people forget about Jacob’s Nature Park, which actually provides some steep up-hills, and a trip right near the creek. So this hike makes a great to spot to find small creatures with the kids.

Speaking of creatures, head over to Bays Mountain to check out the wolves and other animals they have up there. Then hit the trails, whether hiking around the lake, up to the fire tower, or mountain bike trails, there’s so many places for you to explore

For those of you closer to Virginia, not far from Damascus is Backbone Rock. This is a really neat spot that goes over the highway, there’s also old pavilions, a creek, and a waterfall to explore.

Near Greenville, families have 2 great waterfall hikes within 30 minutes of one another. There’s Margarette Falls, and Sill branch falls, and they’re both easy to get to.