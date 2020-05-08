Cumberland Gap National Historic Park to start increasing recreation access May 9

(WJHL) – Cumberland Gap National Historic Park has announced it will start increasing recreational access to all park trails starting May 9th.

According to the release, “The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.”

The park shutdown to visitors on March 29.

While all trails are open, there are still closures.

Picnic areas, the Wilderness Road Campground, backcountry campsites and Pinnacle Road all remain closed. The Visitor Center and restrooms will also remain closed.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continue to be paramount. At Cumberland Gap, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored,” said Park Superintendent Charles Sellars. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

