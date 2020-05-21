Cumberland Gap National Historic Park reopens backcountry campsites

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WJHL) – Cumberland Gap National Historic Park announced it is reopening its backcountry campsites.

It is part of its phased reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the five sites are along the park’s 19-mile long Ridge Trail.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners are paramount. At Cumberland Gap, we are examining each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance,” said Park Superintendent Charles Sellars.

Reservations are required and must be made by calling (606)248-2817 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or via Facebook. Group size maximum is 10 people. Only one group will be allowed at each campsite.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

