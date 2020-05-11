Cherokee National Forest officials announce reopening plans for recreation sites

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Developed recreation sites in the Cherokee National Forest will reopen starting May 15, using a site-by-site approach, the National Forest Service announced Monday.

The NFS release stated that openings will be made following an assessment of cleanliness, maintenance status and safety of the area.

These areas were previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, “Expect re-openings to not be quick or permanent.”

Shooting ranges, picnic areas and small campgrounds are scheduled to reopen May 15. Other sites and more campgrounds will open May 24. The remaining campgrounds are expected to open the first week of June.

“Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are approaching this phased re-opening with safety in mind,” said Cherokee National Forest Supervisor JaSal Morris. “We are looking forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

According to the release, people with paid reservations starting May 15 “may experience a cancellation will be contacted by email.”

Full refunds will be processed with no cancellation fees.

You can find a list of opening dates below.