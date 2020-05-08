Blue Ridge Parkway to increase access to sections of park in North Carolina

(WJHL) – The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Friday that they are increasing access to sections of the road previously closed to drivers in North Carolina.

According to the post on the BRP Facebook page, gates will reopen access to the 14 southernmost miles of the parkway (milepost 454 through 469) on Saturday, May 9. This is being done in coordination with the Qualla Boundary and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Starting May 15, the Parkway is opening gates to motor vehicles to many other areas, as seasonal mowing and road preparations are finished. Those areas include:

– Milepost 292-296.5 near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Hwy 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot.

– Milepost 298.6-308 through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct

– Milepost 316.4 Linville Falls Spur Road, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads

– Milepost 334-342 including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland, NC

– Milepost 355-375.6 from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens

– Milepost 377.4 Parking areas at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Rd) for MST Trail access

– Milepost 384.7 Roadside parking at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps

– Milepost 393-454 from French Broad River Overlook and south to Soco Gap

You can read the full release from the Blue Ridge Parkway here.