Bays Mountain Park reopening nature center and resuming programs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s Nature Center will reopen and some programs will resume on June 1, according to a release from the city of Kingsport.

There will be limited capacities.

The Nature Center was closed and programs discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank everyone for your support and understanding these past few months,” Park Manager Rob Cole said, “and we ask that you continue to be patient as we take these first steps toward normal operations.”

According to the release, only 20 visitors will be allowed in the Nature Center at a time. The upper level and gift shop area will be accessible. A “flow of traffic” will be designated.

Bays Mountain leaders recommend visitors wear masks in the Nature Center and follow social distancing guidelines.

Programs and barge rides will be limited to nine participants, plus the program leader. Programs will be held outdoors, weather permitting.

The planetarium, adventure course and zip line will remain closed.

According to the release, the park will resume renting of the Pavilion at Lilypad Cove on June 1. Groups may not exceed 10 people. No other facilities will be available for renting.