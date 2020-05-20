Appalachian Trail Conservancy updates COVID-19 guidelines

(WJHL) – The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has released updated guidelines for those wanting to enjoy the A.T.

While the ATC recommends staying at home and off the A.T., they wrote in a release that they “understand that many of you are considering hikes on the A.T. as your states’ stay-at-home orders expire or shift to “safer at home” recommendations.“

The ATC asks that before hikers hit the trail, they ask three questions: does anyone in your group have COVID-19 symptoms, is there an official closure of the section of the A.T. for the hike and “Are you, or anyone in your group, missing any essential gear to not only have a safe and healthy hike but also mitigate the spread or contraction of COVID-19?“

The ATC wrote hikers should be self-sufficient, stay local and stay small.

