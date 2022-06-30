KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nestled in the heart of Kingsport is the beautiful Warriors’ Path State Park. However, many who pass the park don’t realize everything it has to offer.

“A lot of people don’t even know Warriors’ Path has trails at all. We have almost 12 miles of mountain bike trails and almost 12 miles of hiking trails,” said Marty Silver, who’s been a ranger with the park for 17 years.

Many around the Tri-Cities know of Marty by his visits to their classroom when they were younger. He’s still teaching, but this time he’s holding lessons in the park.

Watch the video below to hear more about some of the lessons being taught this summer at Warriors Path State Park:

When out with a guide, there are many different plants to learn about, and even some that you can eat! But as Marty says, exercise a bit of caution when picking natural snacks.

“Be careful what you pick and eat,” Silver said. “Some things will make you sick, some things will make you die, but [certain ones are] safe.”

While Warriors Path may not be the largest park in our region, you’re going to want to still come prepared because the trails can get confusing with social paths.

“They’re not [all] official trails,” said Silver. “Some of them are unsafe for people, some of them are unsafe for nature and some of them are going to get people lost by going off the trail.”

While trying to get to the overlook, hikers will be following the red blazes. Make sure to pay close attention, because there are a lot of those social trails along the way that hikers are not allowed to use.

“I would strongly suggest having a map,” said Silver. “Because even though it’s an easy trail, there’s enough social paths where you’ll get confused.”

This hike in particular will resemble a lollypop on the trail, with an out and back beginning, but a final loop at the end; however that feature is optional, as the overlook is located just ahead of the loop’s start.

Before you head out, remember to pack a trash bag. This way you can be like Silver and clean up along the way. As the classic hiking saying goes, “make it prettier than when you got there.”