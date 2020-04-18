Teachers, students at Jonesborough Elementary reunite for waving parade

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even the wheelbarrow was left outside.

“It’s just been a strange situation that we’re trying to adjust to,” Jonesborough Elementary School principal Matt Combs said.

Schools are ghost-towns right now, it’s like everybody just got up and left.

“We closed so quickly and everything’s been up in the air,” Combs said.

No proper ending or proper goodbye.

“Students miss their friends, they miss their teachers, they miss that routine,” Combs said.

Jonesborough Elementary School spent this Friday evening changing that.

Kids and teachers are normally happy to pull out of the school parking lot on Fridays. Today, they couldn’t wait to pull in.

Schools have been closed for over a month. Kids miss their teachers. Teachers miss their kids. At Jonesborough Elementary School, they had a safe opportunity this evening to say hi to each other again. That story tonight on News Channel 11. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/NSoYmAYAuZ — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 17, 2020

“Just to see them and let them know we’re in it together and we’re ok and they’re ok.”

In a line all the way to the road.

“Just seeing each other, there’s some comfort to that,” Jonesborough Elementary School physical education teacher Tracy Johns said.

Just to say hello again.

“Just seeing the kids and telling them how much we miss them and just seeing their little faces light up they don’t realize how much they miss school until they can’t come and that’s the thing that I think they miss too,” Johns said.

Teachers were stationed at a safe distance.

“We decided that every other parking spot would be your area to stay in,” Combs said.

Overcome with joy to say hi to their students again.

While the kids couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces. They came together again, feeling normal again, even if it’s just for a short drive.

“To be able to see them one more time means more than anything we could say.”

