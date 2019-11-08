Plans moving forward for Blue Mountanya Resort in Carter County

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) – We have more information about the resort being built on Watauga Lake near Butler.

The resort is called “Blue Mountanya” [Pron: mon-ton-ya] and will have lodging, restaurants and a wedding venue.

Before it is all built, we learned the developers will open the gates for a holiday festival.

Developers Daniel and Anastasia Goodhall are hosting a “Holiday Extravaganza” throughout the month of December. It is part of a two and a half year plan that is now coming to fruition.

It is an empty mountaintop on Watauga Lake, for now.

“Our family really wanted to just open up our gates and offer an opportunity for the community to come up,” president and ceo of Blue Mountanya Resort and Development Daniel Goodhall said.

In the next few weeks, the resort owner will turn this area into a resort for the whole family to enjoy. Its name is from the Italian word for mountain, spelled: montagna.

“The Blue Ridge Mountains are obviously taken,” Goodhall said, and so it’s got the majestic mountain is what it stands for. As you can see, these are very majestic mountains. They are very mesmerized as most people get when they get to the top of this ridge and they see all of the nature’s beauty right here before us.”

The 130-acre resort will be hosting a holiday festival from Dec. 6 through Dec. 22.

PREVIOUS STORY: FIRST LOOK: Plans revealed for proposed 130-acre resort near the Butler community

“The only day that we’re actually going to close to clean the facility up is Wednesday’s, otherwise we’re opened six days a week, extensive hours,” he explained.

Guests will get a chance to have a new view of these magestic mountains.

“Face painting, Santa Claus will be here for pictures with the children. We’ll have our live band playing every Saturday,” Goodhall said. “Lots of activities for the children and tree farm. We’re going to have a very extensive lighted trail coming up from the lower part of our property to the upper part of the ridge which shows the view behind us, and a wagon pulled by one of our company trucks.”

However, this is just a taste of what Blue Mountanya Resort has to offer.

An outside movie theatre with a 14-foot screen playing the old-fashioned holiday classics,” he said. “For the holiday festival, we’ll actually opening our barn erected which is a 40×80 monitor barn. It will be very exiting festivities down there. They will also have one of our cafes be featuring our special blend, Blue Mountanya coffee that we had specially blended for us and it’s an exclusive blend of coffee.”

In the spring, there will be multiple new resturants opening on the resort.

Admission is $12 for guests ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11 and ages 5 and under get in for free. The tickets cover the lighted trail rides and other activities in the facility.

The Holiday Extravaganza schedule can be found below:

Friday, Dec. 6

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Noon to 8 p.m.

Monday Dec. 9 and Tuesday Dec. 10

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday Dec. 13

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Noon to 8 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 17

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

CLOSED

Thursday and Friday, December 19 and 20

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Noon to 8 p.m.