Operation Donation: These items are needed for Tri-Cities children in foster care

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is partnering with Wendy’s and Isaiah 117 House to provide items for local children in foster care.

On some occasions, when children are placed in foster care, they have to leave their homes with little or no notice. As a result, there is often not enough time to grab possessions or essential items.

“Operation Donation” seeks to provide those children with much-needed items. Items can be donated at local Wendy’s locations. Just look for signage or ask about “Operation Donation” while in the restaurants to donate.

Items will be collected from October through December. The following items are needed: