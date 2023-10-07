JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hispanic culture was celebrated through dance, food, music, drinks and more at the 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival held outside of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce Friday evening.

Vendors represented various Hispanic countries, showing a taste of their cultures. People could salsa dance and enjoy folkloric Mexican traditional dancers. Lowrider trucks were on display, as well.

Organizer Herandy Lucas said events like this are important to amplify the diverse cultures in Johnson City.

“It just shows the community that there is a vivid ethnic community living in Johnson City,” Lucas said. “And whenever we have events like this, it just shows who is living in the community.”

Lucas said once people go to a Hispanic Heritage Festival, they meet new people and make friendships.

“People will now recognize each other,” Lucas said. “If you walk by downtown, you know, everybody’s always downtown. You’ll recognize each other. So many people have businesses here. So now you are feeling more that you are welcome in their businesses and you can go and enjoy whatever they offer. Also, because we’re having it at the Chamber of Commerce, this is a place where it’s a business hub and more people have the opportunity to connect.”

The festival is a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15.