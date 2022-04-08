ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Easter egg hunt is set to hop off from Cat Island Park on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

News Channel 11 spoke with Kelly Kitchens with Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, who said event organizers will hide thousands of eggs for three age groups.

Age divisions include 2 through 4 year-olds, kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade. Of the 10,000 eggs total, egg hunters will also have the opportunity to snatch up golden eggs to swap for special prices.

“It’s very important for us to promote physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing; all of this really comes from being outdoors and being able to celebrate different aspects of recreation,” Kitchen said.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will provide free books while supplies last, according to Kitchens.

Cat Island Park is a 12.5-acre park located between Covered Bridge Park and 19-E and is adjacent to Elizabethton Linear Park in the eastern part of the city.

The Easter event was made possible by a partnership among Elizabethton Parks and Rec, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.