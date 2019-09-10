Elizabethton High School providing students with a glimpse of the future



ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) A new virtual reality program is putting one Tri-Cities high school on the map.

Elizabethton High School is one of ten schools in the nation to have a virtual reality program.

This 2019-2020 school year will allow students to take the class for the first time, providing them “a glimpse of the future”.

Computer science teacher Jason Clevinger wrote the curriculum standards for the class. The course is intended to provide students more than just a paper and pencil type of learning.

The students will gain understanding and appreciation for technology in a new way by being exposed to various virtual worlds, according to Elizabethton High School public relations coordinator Nicole Moore.

Students will discover pathways such as coding using C++ and Java, as well as understanding techniques and strategies of digital arts and media.

