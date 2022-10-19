JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s title of Community Hero goes to a group whose mission is to improve the resting place of veterans while making it safer for visitors.

Ed Sheffey and the team from Saluting Branches combine their profession as arborists with their love for their country and its heroes.

Photo: WJHL

Workers from Saluting Branches can be found on the campus of Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City where they volunteer to improve the landscape.

Sheffey is in his second year of volunteering, but the program has been around much longer. In 2021, the arborists donated more than $2.5 million in services to veteran cemeteries.

“For me, Saluting Branches combines two things that are pretty special to me,” Sheffey said. “One is being in the outdoors, enjoying trees and enjoying God’s creation and caring for the trees. And the other is other veterans, other people who have served and giving back to the veteran community.”

Photo: WJHL

Sheffey and other volunteers told News Channel 11 that their work makes a difference, all while honoring veterans who have passed on.

“Out here at the national cemetery, you can really feel like you’re connected to something that spans many, many generations,” Sheffey said. “And, there’s really nothing that compares with that.”

He wants other people to experience that same rewarding feeling. Sheffey hopes more volunteers will help the organization grow, whether they have experience as arborists or not.

“My goal for Saluting Branches is to make it a local tradition,” he said. “Whereas we’ve been focused on recruiting other arborists into it, we want to bring in members of the general public as well. We just don’t want to descend on the cemetery like a mob. We want to do it in a controlled fashion and grow in an organized fashion.”